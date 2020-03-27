Doctors have called natural alternative to antibiotics
Traditional medicine can help in the fight against viral diseases.
Doctors listed plants and herbs that have the properties of antibiotics.
First, you need to remember that even the adoption of non-medicinal drugs should be discussed with a physician to do no harm to your body.
For bruises and sprains doctors recommend to use Bay leaves, which also helps the body maintain normal levels of insulin and improves digestion.
Basil is useful in skin problems and to strengthen the immune system. The bleeding will stop Cayenne Cayenne pepper, which contains in its composition of fibrin.
Dill is recommended to drink for cramps and to cleanse the body of toxins. In the treatment of colds useful ginger. Also in the list of useful herbs got rosemary, oregano, parsley, sage and thyme.