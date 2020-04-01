Doctors have called the most dangerous alcoholic drink
Doctors have called the most dangerous for human health alcoholic drink. And the damage from it is not associated with the percentage of alcohol. Experts believe that it is a popular and a favorite of many Ukrainians beer, reports RBC-Ukraine.
According to doctors, the beer contains harmful radiotoxicity metal cobalt. It gets there from the hop cones used in brewing. The fact that the plant has the ability to pull from the soil the heavy metals in the growth process.
So, limit the dose of cobalt, contains 375 milliliters of beer. And the price factor does not affect the amount of metal in the drink. Heavy metals when injected into the human body, has a devastating effect on the heart, as it can cause cardiomyopathy.
An interesting fact is that about the dangers of the cobalt people learned through the medieval artists who used to die due to the toxicity of the paints. So, the blue color they received from heavy metal, which is called “cobalt blue”.
While the safest alcoholic drink, according to doctors, is a red dry wine. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and also contains antioxidants. But it is important to know the measure.