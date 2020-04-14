Dogs to detect the coronavirus
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Archives The Duty
A dog can be trained in six weeks to detect a person infected with the coronavirus, even if she is asymptomatic, according to the organisation Medical Detection Dogs.
A uk charity has recently announced that dogs will be trained to detect the coronavirus sniffing samples of patients.
Medical Detection Dogs works in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the University of Durham for this project.
The same team has recently shown that dogs can detect malaria.
Each disease issues apparently a peculiar smell. Previous research seem to indicate, for example, that dogs could detect Parkinson’s disease, bacterial infections or even cancer.
The training of a dog should take about six weeks.
The dogs could then be able to detect any infected person, even if she is asymptomatic, so that it can then be tested formally.
They could be deployed in public places or where foreign travellers arriving in the Uk.
Professor James Logan of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, explained in a press release that ” other respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, change the body odor, and there are thus strong chances that the dogs are able to detect it “.