The blue dollar remains stable at $ 150 for sale and $ 144 for purchase in the main Buenos Aires caves. Financial dollars, meanwhile, continue to rise and cash with liquid exceeds $ 150 and is above the blue.

The MEP or Stock Exchange dollar , which allows you to acquire foreign currency with the purchase and sale of bonds in the local market, rises 0.90% and stands at $ 142.09. Meanwhile, cash with liqui , which is used to extract dollars from the country, rises 1.50% this Tuesday and reaches $ 151.76, surpassing the blue .

The official dollar , for its part, rises 0.05% on Monday and stands at $ 82.68 for sale and $ 76.68 for buying. With the surcharge of 30% of the PAIS tax and the 35% advance of Earnings, the savings or tourist dollar reaches $ 136.42.

On Friday the Central Bank launched new exchange policy measures and accelerated the devaluation of the official dollar, putting aside the strategy of the 'crawling peg' by which it applied daily devaluations of a few cents.

On Friday the official dollar rose 1.9%. Even so, the monetary authority had to go out and sell US $ 150 million in a single day to supply the market.

Country risk , the JP Morgan indicator that measures the extra interest rate that Argentina would pay if it could borrow, rises 2.6% this Tuesday and stands at 1,381 basis points .