Domestic Violence in Old Quebec: in self-defense or aggression?
A man in his thirties was stabbed to death in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, in Old Quebec.
June 3, 2020 10: 15 am
Updated at 17h48
Marc Allard
The Sun
The Québec police investigation into a case of domestic violence in which a man in his thirties was stabbed to death in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, in Old Quebec.
The torso bathed in blood, the man came out of an apartment in the rue Christie at the beginning of the night. He was placed on a stretcher.
“He had several lacerations. He has had stitches. It does not fear for his life,” says Sandra Dion, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).
The man and the woman, also in the thirties, have filed a complaint. The man contends that he was assaulted by his ex; the woman maintains that she reacted in self-defense, ” says Ms. Dion.
The two individuals were arrested by the police. The investigators interrogated them. They also try to meet witnesses and identify clues about the places where man has been stabbed to death. Their investigation continues.
Another assault weapon
Later in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, another altercation occurred on the rue Jalobert, in a residential sector of Limoilou, near the Centre of the Videotron. Around 3: 30 am, a 24-year old man has been stabbed for a reason which remains to be elucidated.
The victim was taken to the hospital. No one is concerned, however, not for his life, says Sandra Dion, the SPVQ.
Patrol officers and dog handlers have done research on Wednesday morning to try to find the suspect, 34-year-old. In vain. It is always on the run. The investigation is ongoing.