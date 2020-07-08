Dominic Lacroix in prison
Dominic Lacroix of Quebec city will indeed make the prison for contempt of court.
July 8, 2020 17h08
The creator of the cryptomonnaie Plexcoin Dominic Lacroix of Quebec city will indeed make the prison for contempt of court. The duration of his incarceration will depend on its willingness to comply finally with the orders of the court.
The Court of appeal has rejected much of the calls to Lacroix, who believed that two judges of the superior Court had erred in condemning him to two months and six months in prison, plus a$ 10,000 fine and 240 hours of community work, for having ignored the orders of the tribunal asked him to stop the advertising of the project Plexcoin or provide passwords and accounts to the provisional administrator in charge of protecting the investors ‘ money.
In total, Dominic Lacroix was found guilty of four counts of contempt of court, which must be considered separately, considers the Court of appeal. For each of the heads, the sentence of imprisonment of two months appears to be appropriate, slice the judges. “Imprisonment coercive two months is not a disproportionate measure given the gravity of the acts committed by the appellant, the threat it poses to the public and a disregard for flagrant and persistent of which it is evidence for the authority of the courts,” wrote judge Simon Ruel of the Court of appeal.
Dominic Lacroix will have the possibility to do a shorter stay at the detention Facility of Quebec. According to the rules of contempt of court on civil, he will be brought back before the court after a maximum of two weeks ‘ imprisonment and will see the imprisonment to cease if it has complied with the orders. If he does nothing to comply, he will now serve two months.
Criminal charges
Dominic Lacroix, his wife and a former employee are currently accused of unlawful before the Court of Québec, criminal chamber. The project Plexcoin would have allowed them to accumulate $ 11 million from 15,000 investors across the planet. Seven million $ were traced back to the end of the investigation, and approximately $ 5.9 million will be redistributed to the buyers of the cryptomonnaie, who were promised returns galore.