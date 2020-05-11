Dominique Anglade crowned leader of the QLP
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Archives The Duty
Dominique Anglade will be crowned leader of the Quebec liberal Party (PLQ) as of this Monday, following the withdrawal of his sole opponent, Alexandre Cusson.
The impact of the decision is immediate : the ex-minister will lead the caucus of elected officials in the afternoon, after having thanked the acting chief Pierre Arcand. An official publication and should be published shortly after.
The decision about the coronation was taken in the middle of the day in the framework of an emergency meeting of the executive council of the party, whose members were required to study the possibility of setting up a transition of 10 days.
Alexandre Cusson announced in the morning that he declined to run for leader of the QLP, previously insured on an interim basis by Pierre Arcand.
In a shared text on its page Facebook, the ex-mayor of Drummondville has expressed financial concerns that may have motivated his decision.
“It appears to me to be unrealistic and irresponsible to consider a reversal of that race in the next few weeks, even before 2021 “, he wrote. “Personally, having left my job, and waived any compensation for participating in this race, not being independent of fortune, and to earn my living as a large majority of Quebecers, this period is not feasible. “
The clan Cusson in march asked the postponement of the race to the succession of Philippe Couillard. The proposal has been poorly received in the camp of his opponent, Dominique Anglade.
According to the information of the Duty, a long-time activist of the QLP, today in ” public affairs “, was overwhelmed with invectives, the permanence of the party because of this possible delay. During a call, he made reference to a potential lawsuit against the party.
Yet on Monday, Alexandre Cusson recalled that he ” would not be relevant for the PLQ to restart the race in the short or medium term “.
“More than ever, the role of the official opposition, will be essential in the coming weeks and months. More than ever, we need to be united. More than ever, we must build a strong opposition and structured “, he wrote.
Now looking for a job, Alexandre Cusson does not exclude the operation of making a political comeback, according to his entourage.