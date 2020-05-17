Dominique Anglade in the face of the “cliff of glass”
Dominique Anglade
May 17, 2020 4: 00
Anne-Marie Driver
Phd student in communication, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Mireille Lalancette
Professor, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR)
Dominique Anglade became this week the first woman to take the head of the liberal Party of Quebec.
The challenges are immense : to succeed, to shine and to mobilize his colleagues in a pandemic situation where the erasure of the opposition parties is spectacular. And most importantly, lead to the victory of a party which has suffered a historic defeat at the elections in quebec of 2018. A colossal task, which evokes a phenomenon unique to women political : that of the ” cliff of glass “.
Developed by british researchers Michelle Ryan and Alexandrer Haslam, the concept of the “cliff of glass” refers to the tendency to appoint women to positions of power within organizations that are shaken.
A practice that these new leaders in a situation where the risk of failure is high and where the responsibility of the bad decisions made by their predecessors tends to be charged. Kim Campbell at Alison Redford, Christy Clark, passing by Kathleen Wynne and Pauline Marois, the women who became heads of the canadian parties and have been elected (or appointed) first ministers were at the head of parties who were facing a precarious future, and uncertain. And, even if these parties have previously had the popular favour, and obtained great electoral success.
This is what the political scientist Sylvia Bashevkin called the leadership challenge ruthless “. A study of teachers Melanee Thomas and Marc Bodet, of the universities of Calgary and Laval, also demonstrates that women are often the “lambs slain” of the political parties.
In the context of our work, we are interested in both the media representation of political actors — male and female — as well as the challenges faced by women in exercising their leadership.
A collection of titles for “first”
The choice to appoint women to the leadership of political parties in the turmoil can be explained by the fact that these incarneraient the change. Because supposed to engage power to the “feminine” (empathy, collegiality, honesty, pragmatism), they would mark a break with the dominant model (male). At least, this is evident in the work of Clara Kulich, a researcher at the University of Geneva
Dominique Anglade has the titles of ” first “. First woman at the head of the PLQ as the first black woman and first immigrant of the first generation at the head of a party in Quebec. It is the first since a long time already, and well before the policy. In an interview with Marie-Louise Arsenault under the theme of Women and power, she had her debut at 22 years of age, working as an engineer at Procter & Gamble, Ontario : “there were no women, no young people, no French and no minorities visible ! I was four times in a minority. I have not had the choice to integrate me quickly and to my evidence. Subsequently, it help me alot.”
These labels, first make sure that Anglade is presented as a ” pioneering outstanding “. It is hardly imitable having challenged the norms of gender, race, and broken other glass ceilings. This framing of the first woman can both help him in putting forward his side out of the joint and its large capacity, but also be detrimental to his career because it places it in a category of its own and puts a lot of pressure on her to perform.
Precisely, Dominique Anglade will have to face several challenges.
A head crowned without opposition
Many of these challenges are related to the double constraint or double standard that women face throughout their career (whether policy or not).
Dominique Anglade will be judged according to the standards of the male of the political environment, but must also respond to social norms which prescribe behaviors for women. It will need to be firm while being soft. Its political legitimacy is already assessed in the traditional and social media according to these standards. If it fails to get out of the LPQ this difficult period, we will doubt his skills or his “lack of leadership” as has already been suggested awkwardly, columnist Josée Legault about Kim Campbell, Pauline Marois.
Another challenge is related to the time and context of his election. His arrival coincides with the greatest eclipse media ever lived. The CAQ was well before the Covid-19. It is even better in the context of a pandemic.
The timing is sensitive when the leaders are elected leaders of their parties, and Dominique Anglade has not been entitled to coverage usual that a leader of the opposition can expect to receive in such circumstances. His election will also be contested, as it has been successful for lack of real opposition and elections.
Elsewhere, Dominique Anglade is already délégitimisée because she has inherited the throne, “default” : the columnist Michel David pointed out in a recent chronicle that Parizeau, Bouchard, Charest, Landry, Marois also took the helm of their party, without face of the opponent, but “they imposed by their stature,” (which underlies that Anglade, it doesn’t impress). In sum, the timing is wrong and the absence of the opponent preventing his election, which normally should be seen as heroic and honorable, is detrimental from the outset, the legitimacy of Anglade.
Go beyond the “black woman” of Montreal
Final challenge : the new head of the LPQ should change the image of a party that says “montréalocentré” and identified as visible minorities — images with which it is associated. In the coming months, and in the light of the election campaign of 2022, the discourse of journalists, opponents and voters against it will be without mercy. Escape-she be the cliché racist and sexist of the “angry black woman” whom even the charismatic Michelle Obama was the subject ?
The Québécois are “absolutely ready” to be directed by a black woman, said Dominique Anglade. Remember that even if ” the validity of the claim to power of a political actor should not be questioned on the basis of sex, race, physical ability, or sexual orientation “, noted in Ms Prime Minister, Linda Trimble researcher canadian specialist of women in politics, yet it is often the case. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP in the federal elections of 2019, has had to live this systemic racism while challenging the ability of Canada to elect a sikh prime minister.
Dominique Anglade has had the courage to present head of the LPQ and want to get involved in politics. If it is less known and has not the political experience of his predecessors, his career is as impressive as that of her male sidekicks. A graduate of the école Polytechnique and the HEC, she has been president and CEO of Montréal International, chair of the CAQ and a minister in the government Couillard.
Dominique Anglade, however, has before it the famous “cliff of glass”. She would have to face the challenges related to leadership ruthless in which she finds herself. The future will tell us how she will be able to exercise. In the meantime, François Legault knows them well. He knows the face of any opponent it will.
This text first appeared on the site of the franco-canadian of The Conversation. Reproduced with permission.