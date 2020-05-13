Dominique Anglade is critical of the management of the pandemic of François Legault
The new head of the liberal Party of Quebec, Dominique Anglade
May 12, 2020 14h09
Jocelyne Richer
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC city – in The early copy, the management of the health crisis by the government Legault now shows misfire, according to the new head of the Quebec liberal Party (QLP), Dominique Anglade.
It finds a lack of consistency and a lack of cohesion in government action.
“There are things that don’t work” in the decision-making process, considers the new head of the official opposition in the national Assembly, in an interview with The canadian Press on Tuesday, the day after his accession to the leadership of the PLQ.
It gives evidence of the confusion surrounding the increase announced recently in the number of screening tests COVID-19. We had to go from 6000 to 14 000 per day, or even more, but this is not always the case.
With a strong scientific training – she is an engineer – Ms. Anglade claims of the government that it makes its decisions based on “scientific data and scenarios clear.
She is of the opinion that at the beginning of the crisis, the prime minister François Legault and his team have done “very good work”, but that things have deteriorated since.
In his new role as head of the official opposition, which will begin on Wednesday with a double period of questions, in person, the blue Room, Mrs. Anglade does not intend to “criticize to criticize”, preferring to adopt a “constructive tone” and rely on “facts” to bring the prime minister to account over his handling of the health crisis.
The COVID-19 changes everything
It is also of the opinion that, on the plan of the government action, the COVID-19 “changes all the proposals” in the past. The magnitude of the crisis and its significant impact on all aspects of our lives, should convince the government to launch now a series of “great projects” expected to rethink the ways of doing and priorities.
In particular, he is clear in his eyes that he will need to reinvest in public health to prevent further health crises and prepare accordingly.
When she thinks the fate of the elderly, she believes that “everything must be rethought,” from now on, both the model of shelters and long-term care (CHSLD) than that of home care and services for them.
Despite the current crisis, the political leader is of the opinion that the priorities that it had defined during the leadership campaign have lost nothing of their value or their relevance.
On the contrary, it believes that its proposed Charter of the regions, which “takes all its meaning”, or its economic Pact on fighting climate change, become in the context of the current priorities “even more relevant” than ever.
Febrile
The member of parliament for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne is said to be “febrile” when putting on his new shoes as head of the party.
She is well aware that its status as the first woman to take the direction of the QLP gives it an additional responsibility, as will be a result of cultural diversity, by its origins in haiti.
She does not want to disappoint, and intends to give “a good example”, determined each day to “earn the trust” placed in it.
With the withdrawal, on Monday, the only other candidate in the race, Alexandre Cusson, she was “crowned” head, instead of being elected in good and due form, but she does not believe that this is going to weaken in any way its leadership.
“Frankly no,” she answers spontaneously when asked the question, convinced that she has built day after day, his legitimacy by his tours, his meetings with activists, his work on the field for nearly a year as a candidate.
From now on, she will also have to remake the unit in the liberal caucus. Most of the deputies had given him their support, except two, Lise Thériault and Marwah Rizqy, who had preferred to stand firmly behind Mr. Cusson.
Member for 2015, Ms. Anglade is defined as “a daughter” team. In the next few days, she wants to meet individually with each of the deputies and throwing the following message: “we have to say the real things”.
In the short term, given that there is only a few weeks of the parliamentary session, it does not change the responsibilities of each party, whether it’s officers, members or spokespersons of different folders.
As head of her political training, she intends to “do things in the right order”.