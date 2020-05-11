Dominique Anglade takes the reins of the QLP
The executive of the QLP adopted a resolution Monday to make Dominique Anglade the new leader of the party.
May 11, 2020 10h56
Updated at 13h42 on
Chloe Cotnoir
Dominique Anglade has taken the helm of the liberal Party of Quebec following the withdrawal of his only rival, Alexandre Cusson, the race to the chiefdom.
Ms. Anglade, who is the first woman to lead the QLP, will act as chief parliamentarian in the national Assembly as soon as Wednesday.
The former mayor of Drummondville has made the announcement of his withdrawal from the race for the leadership Monday morning on his page in Facebook.
“Considering the current evolution of the pandemic in Quebec, its impact on the life of the population and on the eventual recovery of the leadership, it appears to me to be unrealistic and irresponsible to consider a reversal of that race in the next few weeks, even before 2021. Personally, having left my job, and waived any compensation for participating in this race, not being independent of fortune, and to earn my living as a large majority of Quebecers, this period is not feasible. Then, in the face of this dilemma, I had to make an agonizing choice. I announce to you so that I will no longer be from the race for the leadership of the LIBERALS when the party will relaunch this last, ” he announced.
On Twitter, Dominique Anglade has quickly welcomed the involvement of Alexandre Cusson ” and its commitment after the militants of our party “.