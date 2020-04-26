Dominique Brown is attacking remarks against seniors
Dominique Brown has agreed to speak at the <em>Sun</em> to expose what he sees as the illustration of a discourse. "It is now spreading. I find it extremely sad," says he, at the end of the wire.
Jean-François Néron
The chairman of Chocolates, favorites, and Dragon is well known, Dominique Brown, has expressed his anger on Saturday after reading the comment of a contractor who asks the government to stop wearing “as much attention to the CHSLD” and greater attention to economy.
The man of affairs has agreed to speak to the Sun to expose what he sees as the illustration of a discourse. “It is now spreading. I find it extremely sad,” says he, at the end of the wire.
Earlier, he had expressed his disapproval on his page Facebook. “I just read one of the publications of the more revolting for a while: a contractor who calls people to open their eyes and demand that the government cease to pay as much attention to the CHSLD and instead of worrying about small business entrepreneurs with a storefront who are at risk of losing everything, because they are the future, them. Let’s see, tabarnak”, could not help but to write the man of affairs, who participates in the show In the eye of the dragon.
Mr. Brown says “sympathize sincerely” with the financial difficulties of the companies. Himself must face the storm. It has laid off many employees, and its turnover has melted and just before Easter, a period normally very lucrative in its sector. However, he says that no one will hear complain and… it puts into perspective. “We spend we also through all kinds of tests, but nothing that threatens our lives.”
He hoped that the object of his denunciation is that the “slippage emotional,” a person who is experiencing a crisis without precedent. He refuses, moreover, to identify the contractor so as not to stigmatize them in the public square. But force is to admit that this speech is unfortunately in the air.
“It came looking for me. It brought me out of my hinges. I needed to say something. Many people comment on my message without necessarily having read directly what I am denouncing. Is that like me, they have read or heard about similar elsewhere. ”
Dominique Brown
“If you’re able to you open a trade, if you have the means as a society to deploy the social safety net that our governments have deployed, it is because of the people, and those people now in NURSING homes, have voted, have paid with their taxes for years, he also wrote. Open a history book and you will see that they are passed through all kinds of tests to build the Quebec of today. Believe me, they are your future and they deserve a lot more.”
According to Mr Brown, the problem is that people put in opposition to the health and to the economy that we must search, in this case, the balance between the two. “The restart of gradual, the economy has to do, but not in disregard of our elderly. We must respect our elders who built the Québec of which we benefit from today,” he said again.
Mr. Brown invites the author of the post was controversial, as others who think like him, to realign its scale of values. “You have a family, children. If you’re really an entrepreneur, you will find a way to bounce back in the new economic reality. The people we are talking about already have to many lost their dignity and are fighting for the life that remains to them. It is to lose everything. Do you think it’s difficult that you live and how much you have to work hard? Will thus work in a ltc facility for a week.”
He wishes now that the crisis is to ensure an awareness of the importance of better addressing seniors and for businesses, to develop social values. “A company is not just a machine to print money. Home Chocolate favorites, one of our commitments is to give back to the community so that one is not obliged to do so,” he says.
“Today, I’m going to go outside and play. It does not cost me anything. But it’s still a lot more than people in NURSING homes, so I’m going to enjoy simonac.”