Don Shula, the coach who has had the most success in the NFL, dies at the age of 90
Photo: /Brynn Anderson The Associated Press
Don Shula in 2019
The Associated Press and
Steven Wine – Associated Press
in Miami
11: 21 pm
- Sports
Don Shula, the coach who has totaled the most wins in the NFL and guided the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in the history of the league, died at his home, announced the team. He was 90 years old.
Shula has surpassed the record of 324 wins George Halas in 1993. He retired at the end of the season 1995 with 347 wins, 173 losses and six draws, and he has been inducted into the hall of fame of professional football in 1997.
Shula became the only coach to guide a team to the NFL at a perfect season when the Dolphins of 1972 have compiled a record of 17-0. They again won the Super Bowl the following season, finishing with a record of 15-2.
The Patriots of 2007 have failed to match the feat of the Dolphins of 1972, winning their first 18 games before losing the Super Bowl to face the New York Giants.
Shula has participated six times at the Super Bowl and has taken part in the playoffs during four decades. He has directed three-quarters of the members of the hall of fame : Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino.
During his 26 seasons in Miami, Shula has become an iconic figure and he was the head of the employment, with the jutting jaw and his gaze that intimidated both journalists and 150 pounds, as the players line up to 300 pounds. His name was given to a fast track, to a track club and to a restaurant chain of steakhouses.
Shula had only two seasons losing out in 1976 and 1988, but it has been increasingly criticised by fans and the media in his last years and retired in January 1996. He was replaced by Jimmy Johnson.