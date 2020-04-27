Donald Trump does not want to waste his “time” in the press
The us president, Donald Trump has tweeted Saturday that his press briefings daily on the pandemic of novel coronavirus does not deserve that, he dedicates his time.
April 25, 2020 20h42
Updated at 21h44
AFP
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — us president Donald Trump has tweeted Saturday that his press briefings daily on the pandemic of novel coronavirus did not deserve that he devotes the time, two days after he sparked a controversy in world seeming to consider to treat the disease in disinfectant.
“What is the point of having press conferences at the White House when the Media is Geared only to ask hostile questions and then refused to report the truth or the facts accurately,” wrote the president a republican.
+
What is the purpose of having a White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuse to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020
Was just informed that the Fake News from the Thursday White House Press Conference had me speaking & asking questions of Dr. Deborah Birx. Wrong, I was speaking to our Laboratory expert, not Deborah, about sunlight etc & the CoronaVirus. The Lamestream Media is corrupt & sick!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020
“They do record audiences, and the american people did nothing other than Fake News. It’s not worth the time and effort !”, a-t-he tweeted.
His remarks seem to confirm the information of the american media, according to which, stung to the quick by questions about his handling of the health crisis, he planned to stop his press conferences, which were broadcast on television channels of the cable, and that can sometimes take more than two hours.
The president of the United States, the country most grief-stricken by the pandemic, with more than 53 000 people, had created the amazement Thursday at one of these points press.
“I see that the disinfectant knocks him out (the sars coronavirus) in a minute. A minute. And is there a way to do something like this with an injection to the inside or almost like a cleaning ?”, he said.
Donald Trump has finally provided on Friday will be expressed in a “sarcastic”, before putting an end, in the evening, at his press conference after only twenty minutes without taking questions.
Saturday, after 50 points the press in two months, the White House has held no.
Donald Trump, who is running for a second term in November at the White House, has used these briefings to highlight the policies pursued by his administration to reject criticism and take it to China, to the Democrats and to the american journalists.