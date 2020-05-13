Donald Trump endorses Elon Musk and the opening illegal the Tesla factory
Photo: Brendan Smialowsk Agence France-Presse
Tesla resumed production on Monday, against local rules.
Elon Musk, who defied the local health authorities in announcing the resumption of activity in the Tesla factory in California, has received the support of Donald Trump on Tuesday. “Tesla resumes production today [Monday], contrary to the rules of the county of Alameda. I will be in the ranks with all the world. If someone is arrested, I request that it be me, and me alone, ” wrote on Twitter the mercurial founder of the electric car-maker.
Tuesday morning, Donald Trump has lent his support to Elon Musk in a tweet. “California should let Elon Musk reopen the factory, NOW. This can be done quickly and surely ! ” wrote the president of the United States. The local authorities promise to address the issue ” in stages “, as for other companies who have violated their orders was related to the confinement.
Elon Musk has spent part of the weekend to get annoyed on the network against the temporary ban in the county. “Frankly, this is the water drop that makes the vase overflow. Tesla will immediately move its headquarters and its future projects in the Texas/Nevada. And if we should keep manufacturing in Fremont, this will depend on the way we are treated “, he launched Saturday in a long rant, as usual.
I will be in the ranks with all the world. If someone is arrested, I request that it be me, and me alone.
— Elon Musk
He accuses in particular the local authorities to be ” irrational and removed from reality “. Tesla has filed a complaint Saturday against the county of Alameda, claiming that its decision conflicted with the federal rules and those of California, where companies are considered “essential” are allowed to operate. The group argues that this definition applies to his case, since he installs solar panels and terminals to charge electric cars.
Interviewed Monday on the subject at a press conference, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has confirmed that the manufacturing activities, with the necessary modifications, were more restricted in the State, which began to soften the containment. “I believe, I think, and I hope they will be allowed to resume production early next week “, he said.
Monday morning, the boss billionaire had received the support of the u.s. secretary of the Treasury. “I agree with Elon Musk. This is one of the largest employers and manufacturers in California, ” said Steven Mnuchin on the american channel CNBC. “California should focus on what she must do to solve the problems of health in order that he [Tesla] to be able to open quickly and safely. Otherwise, she’s going to realize that it has moved its production in another State, ” the minister said of Donald Trump.
Poker
A county in Texas has also jumped on the opportunity by offering in stride to Elon Musk to come and settle on its territory. “I have read your dissatisfaction vis-à-vis the authorities in california […] and I wanted you to know that the county of Hidalgo is ready to welcome you immediately, you and Tesla Motors,” wrote Richard Cortez, a high official of the county, in a letter published on Twitter with the hashtag #WelcomeTesla.
“We have a governor motivated, business-friendly,” he argued, pointing out that Elon Musk already had a website to launch a satellite for another company, SpaceX. “All you have to do is to choose a location. “
“Move to Fremont would take at least 12 to 18 months,” notes the analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities. “It is a poker game with high stakes, and Musk has just shown his cards. All eyes are now turned to the local authorities and California. “
Elon Musk had already ignited on a conference call with financial analysts, believing that the extension of the confinement was “fascist” and ” not democratic “.