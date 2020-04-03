Donald Trump inflames oil prices
Photo: Haidar Mohammed, Agence France-Presse
Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for a meeting “urgent” for the Organization of the petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) and other countries, including Russia, in order to reach a “fair agreement that will restore the balance of oil markets”.
The price of oil soared Thursday after the tweets of Donald Trump, promising a reduction of production in Russian and saudi arabian to rebalance a market of black gold devastated by the pandemic of COVID-19.
In New York, the barrel american WTI for may has increased by nearly 25 %, or 5.1 US $25,32 $US. The price of a barrel of Brent North sea for delivery in June, in reference to London, jumped, him, 21 %, or 5.2 US $29,94 $US. It is, for the two barrels, the largest percentage increase on a session of their history. Brent has even come close to the 50 % increase compared to the closing of the previous day and that of WTI, the 35 %.
The tenant of the White House has taken the investors by surprise, saying on Twitter, “hope and expect” that the two countries reduce their production of ” around 10 million barrels, and may be considerably more “, adding that ” this could even go up to 15 million barrels “, but will not provide details on these figures. A decline of such magnitude would represent cuts colossal for the second and the third producers of black gold in the world, behind the United States : in February, Russia produced 10.7 million barrels per day (mbd) and saudi Arabia, to 9.8 mbd, according to data from OPEC.
Uncertainty
Riyadh has, however, recently announced its intention to raise its production to more than 12 mbd in April.
First shadow in the picture : Donald Trump said his announcement followed an interview with “[his] friend MBS [crown prince] of saudi Arabia, who spoke with president Putin, ” a point that the Kremlin has immediately refuted. “No, there was no conversation,” said to Interfax that the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, adding that “no, for the moment,” no maintenance was planned between the Russian president and Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).
Earlier in the day, the Russian minister of Energy, Alexander Novak, had only said during a radio interview that ” Russia does not exclude the possibility of new discussions with saudi Arabia “.
At the same time, saudi Arabia called for a meeting “urgent” for the Organization of the petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) and other countries, including Russia, in order to reach a “fair agreement that will restore the balance in oil markets,” said the agency official saudi SPA. At the last meeting of the cartel and its allies at the beginning of the month of march in Vienna, Riyadh had proposed to Moscow to boost their voluntary reduction of production of black gold, as then in effect in order to support the price. It is in front of the refusal of the Russian that the Saudis had tipped in the opposite strategy, promising to open the floodgates and trigger a real price war, with as the first collateral victims of the american producers to cost more important.
Negative prices
Facing the imbalance of weak demand and a supply superabundant, some types of oil traded well below the prices of barrels of reference, one of them having even been a price negative. Thus, the barrel american Wyoming Asphalt Sour, a heavy oil used mainly to produce bitumen, is ‘fell to a negative pricing,” said AFP Per Magnus Nysveen of Rystad. This means that producers give their barrels because they have nowhere to store it, the global reserves of crude are already three-quarters full. The current reserves of crude oil on land and in ships ” surpassed the previous peak reached at the beginning of 2017 “, had found in the past week analysts Kpler in a note, ” and these stocks continue to grow “.
Western Canada Select was changing too around the bar to US $5. “Taking into account transport costs, it can also be considered that it is also in the negative territory,” adds the analyst Rystad.