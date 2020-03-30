DOOM Eternal launched on older GPUs. AMD was better than NVIDIA
With modern titles like DOOM Eternal job not just PC, but owners of obsolete hardware among gamers a lot. Authors YouTube-channel Hardware Unboxed decided to check mastered new shooter id Software different models of video cards, long out of production. It turned out that in this respect, AMD is easily bypassed NVIDIA.
Videoblogger run Eternal DOOM at 1080p resolution with minimum graphics settings. Participated in the testing of video cards, created on obsolete architectures. In the case of AMD that was past generations GCN – Radeon HD 7000, 200, 300 and 400. Of products NVIDIA has chosen those graphics processors built on the Kepler and Maxwell GeForce series 600, 700, 900 and 10. Only experts have conducted more than 40 benchmarks.
The absolute leader of a makeshift benchmark was the “old” Radeon R9 390 with 8GB RAM 2015 release. It showed average results in 97 fps – the closest to this result came 1650 GeForce GTX and GTX 980. However, the most interesting outcome in the confrontation between the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and GeForce GTX 680 in which the AMD was more powerful opponent. She gave a stable 60 fps, while its opponent barely cope with 30 frames per second.
Unboxed Hardware experts came to the conclusion that the old AMD in General cope with Eternal DOOM much better than their direct competitors from NVIDIA. The fact that the GPU on the GCN architecture was originally founded more performance in games using Vulkan API and DirectX 12.