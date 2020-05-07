Double arrest for a robbery of a home in Lévis
May 7, 2020 9: 45 am
The canadian Press
LEVIS – Two criminals that the police suspect of having committed in Lévis, a robbery of the home during which there was an altercation were arrested Wednesday.
He is a man aged 45 and a woman aged 30, both of Quebec.
They are expected to appear in court on Thursday, in the criminal Chamber of the Palace of justice of Quebec, where they would face several charges, including break and enter, robbery and use of a firearm.
The police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL) relates that the turning circle of the home occurred late last Tuesday evening, to 23h50.
A young woman then dialed 911 to report that she and her boyfriend had just been the victims of armed aggression.
The complainant stated that the suspects masked, entered their homes and threatened with a handgun.
An altercation would have occurred and the suspects then lost their covers-face before fleeing. The victims were later able to identify their attackers during their meeting with the investigators.
In the night of Wednesday, the suspect vehicle has been located to face the address of the man who lives in Quebec city. A surveillance of the premises was made until the receipt of a search warrant.
The two arrests were made subsequently with the help of the group tactical intervention (GTI) of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).