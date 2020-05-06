Doug Ford blames doctors for the little bit of screening tests in Ontario
The prime minister of ontario Doug Ford at a press conference in Toronto, Tuesday,
May 5, 2020 15: 00
Updated at 23h35
The canadian Press
TORONTO – The prime minister, Doug Ford blames some of the physicians regional administrators of Ontario for the lack of consistency in the screening tests of the COVID-19 in the province.
Mr. Ford says that some chief medical officers of health do not order enough tests for their area and that this must change.
During his press briefing daily, Tuesday, the premier has refused to name the regions, and the doctors who, according to him, did not perform enough tests.
He simply said that”they know who they are”.
The province has announced on Tuesday that a 10-654 tests had been carried out in the last 24 hours, the lowest total in five days.
The government, Ford had set the goal of treating 16 000 tests per day.
Ontario has tested well below its capacity, pushing earlier this month the prime minister Ford to request that this be expedited. On Monday, Mr Ford said that his province was now the one who was the more testing by the day in Canada, both in terms of volume and number of tests per capita.
The prime minister said Tuesday that after the end of the pandemic, his government could review the public health system present, which employs 34 chief medical officers, separate in different regions.
“It is much easier to have a person in control of 34 people in control”, stated Mr. Ford.
On Tuesday, Ontario reported a total of 387 new cases of COVID-19, and 61 deaths, a rate of growth remained steady.
The new cases bring the total provincial 18-310, of which 1361 deaths and 12 779 healings, nearly 70 % of the total.
The new countdown provincial is 2.2% above that of the day before, roughly the same rate of growth of 2.1% the day before.
In the long-term care, where the information comes from a separate database of the provincial totals, no new outbreak has been reported, for a total of 175. A total of 31 additional deaths were recorded for a total of 1003.
The number of people infected with the virus in the intensive care unit and on life support has decreased compared to the previous day.