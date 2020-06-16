About 22 000 tests COVID-19 have been carried out over the past 24 hours in Ontario.
June 16, 2020 13h21
Updated at 18: 10
Doug Ford does not require the wearing of the mask
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
Even if several shops are not spacious enough to allow for the distance physical between each client, the prime minister of ontario Doug Ford doesn’t want to make compulsory the wearing of the mask. It encourages, however ardently for Ontarians to cover her face when they leave their homes.
Questioned at a press conference about recent outbreaks of the COVID-19 in the shops of the province, the premier, Doug Ford argued that even if the port of the mask is ” highly, highly recommended “, it doesn’t require it in the places where the separation physical is not possible.
“We don’t have the manpower to go after those who do not wear the mask,” concluded the prime minister.
The question was posed in response to an outbreak in a hardware store in the province, where dozens of employees have tested positive to the virus.
Several companies, such as the grocery store chain, Longo’s, impose the wearing of the mask to the interior for all customers.
A new guide for businesses
The government, Ford has announced a new guide, a kind of toolbox, with instructions and health and safety to businesses and workers in order to prepare for the reopening.
“Most of the regions are entering phase 2 of the déconfinement, and we want to give businesses the tools and resources they need to adapt and to be successful in this new environment,” noted the prime minister.
The latter also wished to encourage the population to consume and to travel locally, this summer, to support businesses and the economy of the province.
COVID-19: screening in increase, the positive cases on the decline in Ontario
While the province of Ontario continues to exceed its target of screening daily, the tests carried out that prove to be positive, continue to be less numerous.
On Tuesday, the province has recorded 184 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases with 32 554.
This is the third day in a row that the number of new cases remains below 200.
As for the screening, 21 724 tests were performed in the last 24 hours in the province.
The number of daily tests up to and beyond the 20,000 mark for the past week.
In addition, more than 84% of people with the virus are now regarded as being cured.
In contrast, 2 538 (+11) people lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19, 1 632 residents and six employees of nursing homes long-term.
The Ontario public health were 413 hospitalizations, Monday, 98 of which are in intensive care and 70 under a respirator.
