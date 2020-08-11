Doug Ford offers his help to his “friend” François Legault
The premier, Doug Ford
August 10, 2020 14h35
Émilie Pelletier
“Francis, if you need masks, you can send” has dropped out of the premier, Doug Ford, on Monday, in speaking to his “friend” prime minister of Quebec, François Legault.
The federal government announced at the end of march an amount of $ 2 billion for the purchase of medical equipment such as masks and respirators.
It has also signed contracts to expand the capacity of the production facilities of three companies, including companies in quebec Medicom, which for the moment has production plants in France and the United States, including, but not in Canada.
“I have a great respect for François Legault, I consider as a friend, one of my greatest allies. ”
Doug Ford
When asked whether he was shocked to take note of an important contract with a quebec company, which does not produce personal protective equipment to the country, the prime minister, Doug Ford has preferred to address by offering his support to his counterpart, François Legault.
“Every time the prime minister François Legault will call me, I will help him. He is a good man, a good prime minister “, he stated.
“If they have need of masks from plants in ontario, we have dozens, we can build factories, create jobs, we will never have need of production of personal protective equipment foreign. (…) God forbid, we will not have a second wave, but if Quebec can’t get these masks, we provide. I have a great respect for François Legault, I consider as a friend, one of my greatest allies. ”