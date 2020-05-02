Doug Ford takes issue with the prohibition of assault weapons by the Trudeau government
The premier, Doug Ford, says that Ottawa should concentrate on the smuggling of illegal weapons at the border and on the strengthening of prison sentences for crimes related to firearms.
May 2, 2020 16h38
Share
Doug Ford takes issue with the prohibition of assault weapons by the Trudeau government
Teresa Wright
The canadian Press
Share
OTTAWA — The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has taken to the new measures of gun control in the federal government, arguing that Ottawa should concentrate on the smuggling of illegal weapons at the border and on the strengthening of prison sentences for crimes related to firearms rather than targeting the gun owners legal.
Friday, the Trudeau government has banned a wide range of assault weapons, claiming they were designed for the battlefield, not for hunting or sport shooting.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has also promised a buyback program for all guns purchased legally that are covered by the new prohibition, the owners will offer a price corresponding to the market for their firearms – a program that is expected to cost up to $600 million.
When asked about the new measures on Saturday during his daily press conference on the COVID-19, Mr. Ford stated that he would prefer to see this money invested in strengthening the border security to prevent firearms to be smuggled into Canada.
“I can’t help thinking that the money could be better used to track down violent criminals and stopping illegal guns at our borders,” he noted.
According to him, the priority in Ottawa should be to strengthen the conditions of bail, and prison sentences for criminals and gang members who commit crimes with a firearm. He said to find it “frustrating” that the armed offenders are often back on the streets a few days after their arrest and that some are convicted to a year or two in prison.
Mr. Ford believes that it is necessary to stop their “give a slap on the wrist”.
The comments of the premier are in contrast with the approach he has adopted with the federal liberals since the COVID-19 has started to infect the Canadians and wreak havoc in the centres long-term care of the province.
The opponent used to be very virulent to Mr. Trudeau and his policies has collaborated with the liberal government in Ottawa, developing a friendship work particularly closely with the vice-first minister, asked by chrystia Freeland. This last has confirmed to the Toronto Star that she spoke often with Mr. Ford and that they “would describe each other as the therapist of the other”.
Mr. Ford has not unchecked criticism specific to the place of prime minister Trudeau or the federal government in its comments of Saturday, and said he would be willing to work in partnership with the federal government on measures to put an end to the illegal smuggling of firearms.
However, he questioned the plan of the federal spending “hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars earned hard by the taxpayers”.
“For what?, a-t-launched it. You believe that gun violence will go down to Toronto? I do not believe that gun violence will go down to Toronto, thanks to the removal of firearms owners, or firearms acquired legally.”