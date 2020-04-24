Dr. Arruda as pop-punk
April 17, 2020 9h26
Updated at 20: 01
Share
Dr. Arruda as pop-punk
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Share
We’ve seen his face on t-shirts, mugs, stickers, underwear, and even a loaf of bread. Now the popular Dr. Horacio Arruda, figure become a necessity in the crisis of the COVID-19, becomes for a time featured pop-punk, courtesy of the training of Quebec Hitch & Go.
The Question to stay topical, the group has revisited the sauce pandemic the clip of its song sorting starts Down. The villain that we could see in the video original is here replaced by the coronavirus. “Don’t worry, Dr. Arruda joined the group in order to fight the virus. It’s going to go well,” said Hitch & Go, saying it was determined to “break the jaws” of the COVID-19 in the company of the national director of public health.
Anxious to be in the air at the time, Jean-Philippe Lessard, Guillaume Duval, Max Brochu and David Hamel (who will also sign the production of the video) will benefit also to sprinkle their aesthetic of these references that we would have seemed crazy a few months ago : the masks of protection to measures of social distancing, passing by the obsession almost generalized for the toilet paper…