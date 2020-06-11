Dr. Arruda is reluctant to make the mask mandatory
The Dr. Horacio Arruda
June 11, 2020 10h36
Updated at 17: 14
Dr. Arruda is reluctant to make the mask mandatory
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, does not give a result for the time at the request of physicians who demand to make mandatory the wearing of masks in certain environments and under certain circumstances. All the more did he not in the event of a second wave of COVID-19, a-t -, it said Thursday.
At a press conference in front of the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal on Thursday morning, doctors were called to Quebec to make compulsory the wearing of the cover-face for more than 12 years in closed environment and the outside spaces where the detachment physics is difficult to meet. (See text below)
Covering the face is a very little expensive, the effectiveness of which has been demonstrated to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 and avoid a second wave potentially lethal to the population and the health care setting, a-t-on pleaded.
During the press newspaper of the government, Dr. Horacio Arruda said he did not exclude the possibility of making compulsory the wearing of the covers-face (in public transport, in particular, as Toronto has decided to do so), but he was waiting for the conclusions of the experts here and elsewhere, “who watch for and against”.
“Listen, I think that it is not necessary to exclude it. I don’t want to say that it should be excluded, but we will look at the literature […]. We very highly recommend the covers-face, I think we said, eh, we want to make it a social norm for people to get in the habit. As to make it mandatory now, I’ll wait for the various authorities in international, canadian and Quebec, looking at the pros and cons. There are studies that seem to demonstrate a certain effectiveness, but some criticize these studies-there”, explained Dr. Arruda.
“I don’t want to exclude that it could be the case in a second wave [make the mask mandatory] if one has enough data or that the permissions international will in that sense”, he summarized.
The national director of public health has also argued that he preferred to see before “what is the behavior of individuals” (who are currently not very many to wear the mask). “Let’s take an example: the compulsory vaccination. It has not been in Quebec. Other places have it and the coverage rates are lower. We will see depending on the evolution. We will see if it is necessary to go there. We will see if the social norm is going to install or not. […] Before you make it mandatory, we will see how far we can convince the people” wearing the mask, he said.
For his part, prime minister François Legault has pointed out that “make it mandatory, it assumes penalties”. “It means having a police force that will check all of that. Therefore, we made the choice to say: it strongly suggests, but does not make it mandatory. It is the choice that is offered by public health, and that I support,” said François Legault.
Dr. Amir Khadir, who is of those who claim to make compulsory the wearing of the mask in a community where the distance of two meters is difficult to meet, responded to the comments of Dr. Arruda on the waves of LCN, Thursday afternoon.
It is not necessary to “wait for the wave before you implement measures, it introduces measures to try to avoid the wave”, he pleaded. “But if the wave is unavoidable, [it is necessary] to reduce it the most possible, and the science today, I reminded the Dr Arruda, […] said that the masks, it is archi-important”, stated the ex-mna of Québec solidaire and medical specialist in microbiology and infectious diseases.
THE PREVENTION BEFORE THE VACCINE
MONTREAL — A group of health professionals demand to Quebec to make the mask mandatory in enclosed public places, and in outdoor spaces where the detachment physics is difficult to meet.
At a press conference in front of the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal (CHUM), on Thursday morning, the epidemiologist Nima Machouf has been argued that covering the face is a very little expensive, the effectiveness of which has been demonstrated to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.
“Pending the development of a vaccine, the mask is now recognized as an essential tool to find the bit of normalcy in our lives and to reconnect with people and activities you love”, she argued.
“Researchers in modelling epidemics argue that in order for the measure to be effective, 80 % of the population must wear the mask”, she pointed out, however.
The specialist in internal medicine Marie-Michelle Bellon, who has worked at the unit COVID of the Notre-Dame hospital, has succeeded him at the microphone to deplore what it refers to as a form of “magical thinking” since the déconfinement initiated across the province.
“It is necessary that the care staff who is dedicated and who puts his or her mental and physical health in danger since mid-march have the impression that everything is implemented so that it does not pick up by a second wave,” she started.
At their sides, the ex-member of solidarity and a microbiologist-infectiologist at hôpital Pierre-LeGardeur Amir Khadir, pleaded that the wearing of the mask should be placed through the school network, except at the primary level and in childcare services.
He noted that among the specialists who support this claim include Karl Weiss, president of the Association of medical microbiologists, infectious disease physicians of Quebec; Bernard Mathieu, president of the Association of emergency physicians of Quebec; Joanne Liu, ex-president of Doctors Without Borders; Alain Vadeboncoeur, chief of the emergency of the Institute of cardiology of Montreal; François de Champlain, chief of the trauma team at the MUHC; Caroline Quach, microbiologist-infectiologist and epidemiologist at CHU Sainte-Justine; and Dr. Stanley Vollant, umbrella the crisis cell innu to deal with the pandemic. The canadian Press