Dr. Arruda is required to submit a gift he has received to comply with its code of ethics
The figurine, about thirty centimetres long, was made by the Studio Artefact of Montreal, with the help of 3D printing.
May 24, 2020 15h14
Updated at 17h11
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Horacio Arruda has gained the status of a star, which earned him various marks of affection and gifts of all kinds to the public, including a statuette of him that he shall return to the State, depending on what was learned The canadian Press.
The national director of public health does not have the choice of disposing of the work of art whose value exceeds what is considered “acceptable” according to the Regulation respecting the ethics and professional conduct of public business, has concluded the ministry of Health after more than a week of analysis.
The figurine, about thirty centimetres long, was made by the Studio Artefact of Montreal, with the help of 3D printing. It is the design director of the company, Louis-Philippe Dugré-Thibaudeau, who has delivered the work in Dr. Arruda in publishing the may 8 on Facebook : “A work is colourful for a man who is just as much”.
The ministry of Health stresses that, under article 14 of the Regulation on ethics, “the public administrator may not accept any gift, hospitality or other advantage other than what is customary and of modest value. Any other gift (…) must be returned to the donor or to the State”.
It was decided that the statue will be returned to the State and exposed in the premises of the ministry of Health, said Marie-Louise Harvey, of the Department of public affairs and strategies. “The statuette, with a caption of explanation, will therefore be accessible to all employees and visitors”, she said.
The gifts, a “brand engagement”
The twenty other gifts that Horacio Arruda has received the majority of attention of the population from which the greater part has been manufactured by hand, said Ms. Harvey.
For example, Dr. Arruda has been offered a hospital gown with his name embroidered on it, covers faces, a bar of soap in shape of tart, a t-shirt “Courage, it’s going to go well” as well as a number of “important” cards, letters and children’s drawings. These objects have a value “a lot more emotional than monetary, has decided the department.
He also believes that Quebec can absolutely continue to send gifts, since it is a way to “express their gratitude” to Dr. Arruda, who became an actor of their daily life.
“In this period where the solidarity is called for, the department interprets this gesture as a mark of mobilization on the part of these persons and assumes that the manifestation of that gratitude contributes to well-being,” said Ms. Harvey.
“To the extent that the gesture is not excessive, the department does not see the need to suppress such attention to detail. Moreover, the Regulation respecting the ethics and professional conduct of public is a tool to mark up this practice.”
On the 12th of may last, Dr. Arruda was said in the press conference to receive multiple gifts from the public. “Since the month of January, I have been working day and night with a network (…) to truly defeat this virus, he said. I expressed a lot (…) of love. I get letters, I get gifts.”
On this day, the top official was in tears. He apologized in Québec as a whole have done a dance of the confinement on the web, whereas deaths continued to accumulate in Montreal. The dance – and the public apologies that have followed – have polarized the people of Quebec.
As the director of public health and assistant deputy minister, Dr. Arruda shall advise and assist the minister of Health and the deputy minister in the exercise of their public health responsibilities.