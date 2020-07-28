Little confab between the managers and the referees, before the game between the Marlins, Miami and the Phillies, in Philadelphia, last Friday.
28 July 2020 15h04
Updated at 18h28
Dr. Fauci believes that the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Marlins threat in the season of major league baseball
Steven Wine
Associated Press
MIAMI – The case of coronaviruses that have affected the Marlins, Miami could put in danger the season in major league baseball, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, although he did not think that games must be suspended for the moment.
More than a dozen players and staff members of the Marlins have been tested positive for the COVID-19, and four games have been postponed, raising new questions about the attempt by baseball to present a season.
“This could put in danger, acknowledged Fauci, the largest infectious disease specialist in the United States. I don’t think they need to suspend the games, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with the other teams in the day-to-day.”
Fauci has issued these comments to the show Good Morning America broadcast on the ABC network.
“The major league baseball – players, owners, managers – have put a lot of effort to regroup and put in place protocols that, in our opinion, would work, said Fauci. It is very unfortunate what happened with the Marlins.”
These new cases have continued to disrupt the schedule, on Tuesday, the sixth day of the season delayed by the pandemic. The home game of the Marlins against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed for the second day in a row, as well as the match of the New York Yankees in Philadelphia.
The Marlins have played in Philadelphia last weekend. The Yankees are expected to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.
Nine players from the Marlins, two other of their reserve formation, as well as two staff members have contracted the disease according to tests carried out on Friday, told the Associated Press a person to the fact of the record under the guise of anonymity, since the results have not been made public.