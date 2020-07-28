Dr. Fauci believes that the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Marlins threat in the season of major league baseball

Little confab between the managers and the referees, before the game between the Marlins, Miami and the Phillies, in Philadelphia, last Friday.

28 July 2020 15h04

Updated at 18h28

Steven Wine

Associated Press

MIAMI – The case of coronaviruses that have affected the Marlins, Miami could put in danger the season in major league baseball, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, although he did not think that games must be suspended for the moment.

More than a dozen players and staff members of the Marlins have been tested positive for the COVID-19, and four games have been postponed, raising new questions about the attempt by baseball to present a season.

“This could put in danger, acknowledged Fauci, the largest infectious disease specialist in the United States. I don’t think they need to suspend the games, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with the other teams in the day-to-day.”

Fauci has issued these comments to the show Good Morning America broadcast on the ABC network.

“The major league baseball – players, owners, managers – have put a lot of effort to regroup and put in place protocols that, in our opinion, would work, said Fauci. It is very unfortunate what happened with the Marlins.”

These new cases have continued to disrupt the schedule, on Tuesday, the sixth day of the season delayed by the pandemic. The home game of the Marlins against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed for the second day in a row, as well as the match of the New York Yankees in Philadelphia.

The Marlins have played in Philadelphia last weekend. The Yankees are expected to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nine players from the Marlins, two other of their reserve formation, as well as two staff members have contracted the disease according to tests carried out on Friday, told the Associated Press a person to the fact of the record under the guise of anonymity, since the results have not been made public.

Dr. Anthony Fauci had made the run protocol before the game between the Nationals and the New York Yankees, Washington, dc, last Thursday. Dr. Fauci is the director of the Institute of infectious diseases and is an expert on the COVID-19 the most well-known in the United States.

AFP, Rob Carr

Not a nightmare

“Obviously, we don’t want that a player is exposed. This is not a good thing, said commissioner Rob Manfred to the network MLB. But I don’t see this as a nightmare. We believe that we can ensure the safety of people and continue to play.”

The Orioles, who have made the trip to Miami without play a match, should host the Marlins in a series of two matches from Wednesday.

During this time, the director of the Chicago White Sox, Rick Renteria, will be kept away from the team after having experienced a “slight cough and a stuffy nose,” said general manager Rick Hahn. Tests were planned.

The epidemic among the Marlins has fueled conversations in the world of baseball and the manager of the Nationals of Washington, Dave Martinez, has been particularly emotional as he spoke of the situation. Martinez was absent last season due to a heart problem, and the Nationals are expected to play at Miami this weekend.

“I’m going to be honest with you: I am afraid, has confessed to Martinez. My anxiety level went from about an eight to a 12. I want to say that this thing hits us really front now. I also have players in our dressing room who are really worried.”

The Marlins have placed the names of the field player inside Garrett Cooper, the outfielder Harold Ramirez and right-hander Jose Ureña on the injured list. They have claimed right-hander Justin Shafer and the left-handed Josh Smith to tie the Cincinnati Reds, and will probably have to get reinforcements to their training site in Jupiter, Florida.

Plan to revise

Manfred noted that certain factors would force the MLB to change its plans.

“A team that loses a number of players that would make them completely non-competitive would be a problem that we must solve, and think to make changes, he said.

“That interrupt a part of the season, any season, it depends on the circumstances. Same thing across the league. You get to a certain point where it becomes a threat to health, and then we would certainly suspend at this time.”

Major league Baseball and the union have had discussions on Monday, because some aspects of the protocols have been largely ignored during the first four days of the season, such as the prohibitions of the gestures of encouragement and celebrations of the physical.

The NBA and the NHL will resume their seasons in environments of “bubbles”, the basketball in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and hockey in Toronto and Edmonton.

“The NBA and the NHL have an advantage: a smaller number of players, a shorter period of time, noted Manfred. I understand why they did what they did. I’m just not sure that it worked for us.”

The NFL has chosen not to create an environment bubble, while training camps will be opening soon in view of the upcoming season.

