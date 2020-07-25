Dr. Theresa Tam puts young people in custody against the COVID-19
“It is your generation and your future take shape. The younger age groups are not invincible against the COVID-19,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, who took over the public information sessions on the government after its summer vacation.
July 24, 2020 17h57
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The administrative head of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, pleaded with young Canadians to continue to spread the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Tam has launched this disclaimer before the start of the weekend — a week after his deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, had done the same —, due to the alarming upward trend in infections among people aged 20 to 39 years.
Dr. Tam explained that this age group represents the highest rate of cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks.
Ms. Tam explained how the daily number of cases at the national level, based on an average over seven days, rising again in the country after falling earlier this summer.
She stressed that the measure on the seven days is the best way to evaluate the trend in the number of infections.
She said that the total amounted to a peak of 1800 new cases per day at the beginning of may, and then dropped to 273 at the beginning of July. But during the last seven days, the average number of new cases daily has climbed to 487.
The age group of 20 to 39 years accounted for 60 % of these cases, and one-third of them had to be hospitalized, said Ms. Tam.
“The upward trend in the daily number of cases is worrisome. We know that we have the means to control the COVID-19, but this is by no means a sure thing. It will take all Canadians to collaborate and work together, with public health, to keep the curve low.”
Ms Tam pointed out that less than 1 % of the canadian population has been infected, which means that the population is still very likely to get sick.
“If we lower our guard, this disease is frayera a path up to our parents, our grand-parents and other vulnerable people who need to be protected through our actions, she said. We now have the chance to be a lifeline. We all need to take this disease, and our responsibility to protect the other, seriously.”
The minister of Health Patty Hajdu has urged Canadians to choose contacts less many and more secure with others and to avoid confined spaces.
“Ask yourself before you go out this weekend if you’re about to do is worth the risk? Is it worth the risk of becoming very ill or that someone in his circle to be?”