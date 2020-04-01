Drake first revealed his two year old son from porn star
33-year-old rapper for a long time did not recognize the paternity, but 2 years ago is still officially stated that it was the Pope, and March 30, first revealed two years heir of Adonis.
In January 2017, Drake noticed in the company of a French porn actress Sophie Brusso. In may of the same year the girl admitted that waiting for the rapper of the child. Drake refused to admit paternity, but in June of 2018 all confirmed that it was the kid’s dad Adonis.
In his song Emotionless rapper admitted that he had met with Brusso only a couple of times: “She was not my lover like Billy Jean. But the baby is mine. Damn, we only met two times. I had to accept the fact that it’s true. Now this whole story as if carved in stone, stamped and signed”.
Two years after the unplanned birth of the heir to Drake has shared photos of his son. The kid with the curly Golden hair and full lips is a little like daddy. Drake tries to take part in the upbringing of his son. Adonis lives with his mother.
Members of the Drake left a lot of compliments angelic appearance star heir. In the caption, the rapper turned to the son with the request “to find and maintain their inner light.” I don’t think two years Adonis is able to think in those terms, but when he gets older he will thank the father for touching and important message.