Drivers are offered to be fined on 5 000 roubles for violation of the quarantine
In Moscow drivers who violated the regime of self-isolation, has proposed fining at least 5 thousand rubles. A new fine may be launched in the near future..
In Moscow, the near future may impose fines for violation of isolation. Corresponding amendments to the administrative code will be considered by the city Council in the near future. The author of the document was Deputy Kirill Shields. If the project gets the green light, the fine for drivers for violation of the isolation will be 5 thousand rubles. Such punishment may earn in the near future.
“It is proposed to Supplement the law of the city of Moscow dated November 21, 2007 № 45 “Code of the city of Moscow about administrative offences” with a new article 3.18.1 “Violation of requirements of normative legal acts aimed at the introduction and provision of high alert in the city territory of Moscow”, which establishes administrative responsibility for citizens for failure to comply with these requirements, including for failing to ensure the regime of self-isolation, in the form of a fine in the amount of 4 thousand rubles or in the amount of 5 thousand rubles, if the specified offence is committed repeatedly or with the use of the vehicle”, – the document says.
Only Russia was 2 337 cases of coronavirus in 73 regions. Killed 17 people, recovered – 121. After the introduction of the epidemic measures travel from the region to Moscow by private transport decreased by 83%. On the streets there are almost no cars. According to the Department of transport, roads in the city by 76% free. As a result, the number of accidents in the capital has decreased by 70%.
We will remind, according to the order of the mayoralty of Moscow and the Moscow region government, under the regime of isolation is now impossible to leave the apartment. The exception is the applying for medical assistance, ride to work (for employees of enterprises, organizations, institutions and authorities whose presence in the workplace is critical, to health workers), shopping in the nearest store or pharmacy, Pets paddock at a distance of 100 m from the residence and removal of debris.
Earlier in the mayor’s office said that there are no restrictions for the movement of personal transport yet. In normal mode continued to work and public transport.