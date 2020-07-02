Drivers less cautious during the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by the CAA
July 2, 2020 9h54
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – A majority of Canadians, 59 %, say in a survey that they have noticed an increase in risky driving behaviors since the restrictions related to the COVID-19 are in place.
The survey released Thursday by the canadian automobile Association (CAA) specifies that the excess of speed come to mind, 44 % of Canadians claiming to have seen someone exceed the limits in the last few months.
Other behaviours identified were, in order, aggressive driving, cellphone use and driving, and careless driving.
The CAA, which includes eight car clubs in the country, notes that this is the first time since at least 2013 that the excess speed were not found in the ranking of the five risky driving behaviors of Canadians in the CAA.
Ian Jack, vice-president, public affairs of the CAA, has found that, over the last few months, there has been less cars on the road, but more cyclists and pedestrians. He noted that they are the ones who are most at risk when motorists are distracted behind the wheel, or does not respect the speed limits.
Among the respondents, 72 % said they are driving less often since the introduction of sanitary measures related to the COVID-19, and among Canadians who engage in cycling, 30 % said they do more cycling.
The survey by the CAA was conducted from June 5 to 16 with 2824 Canadians. A probability sample of the same size would have led to a margin of error of plus or minus 1.84 percent, 19 times out of 20.