Drohobych is calling on the online quest around the city
In Drohobych in the Lviv region on April 7 decided to organize an online quest through the city to join which can be anyone.
“We continue to stay at home and to travel to interesting projects. We invite You on a journey lasting 60 minutes wonderful city, which is the whole point. Opening the registration for “Draw quest” on monuments, history, museums, and interesting establishments of Drohobych. Gather with friends (unlimited number) turn on the loudspeaker, zoom, skype, viber and wait”, – stated in the message.
Online journey will begin on Tuesday, April 7, at 19:00. To join, fill out the appropriate Google form.
Those wishing to compete in the “Draw quest”, assured the organizers, useful maps, gadgets, Internet and knowledge about the city of salt, oil and sausages. The winners will receive valuable gifts, including a tour of the city of Drohobych.
Participation in online-quest pay – 150 UAH per team.