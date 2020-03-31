Drone technology will be included in the process of production of equipment for fire
The DJI company and manufacturer of fire trucks and fire equipment Rosenbauer International AG entered into a strategic agreement. Today these companies begin joint work aimed at the dissemination of efficient digital response management in emergency situations among all those involved in this activity specialists.
“The speed and completeness of data on key factors for successful decision-making, given that the work of emergency services on every second counts. We already provide considerable support in achieving this goal through a variety of information technologies, in particular, effective management of the transport, navigation, and alarm signals, – said Dieter Siegel (Dieter Siegel), chief Executive officer of Rosenbauer International. – Cooperation with the DJI will allow us to improve your reputation in the field of digital innovation, as our joint work will focus on the development of a full analytical solution for the comprehensive management of fire suppression and elimination of natural disasters”.
The President of the company DJI Roger Lo (Roger Luo) said: “DJI is proud that our drone technology will be included in the process of manufacturing of fire apparatus Rosenbauer and become part of the work on equipping the fire services best existing equipment for response and liquidation of emergency situations. DJI objective is to provide firefighters and search and rescue teams, as well as public security officers, reliable with a great potential of unmanned technologies capable to facilitate their work. Every day drones are playing an increasingly important role, thanks to them saved human lives and significantly saves time and resources. Integration is an important aspect of our long-term cooperation. Our work suggests that the drones are stronger foothold in the fire services”.
All information sent to control system operations Rosenbauer in real time and send software DJI FlightHub will be stored on the server of the computer centre with high levels of protection belonging to well-known European telecommunications company. For data in transit can be protected and encrypted. During the operation, data is synchronized on all affected mobile devices. All work teams have the same information and are in touch.
Both companies will continue to work on the development of digital technologies for emergency response and equipping fire engines for drones. These additional applications and reports on the practical use of solutions will be published later.