Drowning of a young child in Charlesbourg
Around 13: 30, Monday, paramedics in Quebec are quickly directed to a residence in Charlesbourg in order to help a child who was drowned.
Share
22 June 2020 16.25
Updated at 17h33
Share
Drowning of a young child in Charlesbourg
Leah Harvey
The Sun
Paramedics were arrested for the emergency on Monday in the early afternoon, in order to intervene with a child under the age of five years who drowned in a swimming pool of the rue Mazarin, in the borough of Charlesbourg.
Around 13: 30, Monday, paramedics in Quebec are quickly directed to a residence in Charlesbourg in order to help a child who was drowned. Upon their arrival the emergency services found the lifeless body of a young child under five years of age.
The paramedics and police officers from the service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) have conducted several cpr on the child who drowned in the swimming pool of the family home.
According to paramedics, the boy was in cardio-respiratory arrest during transport to the hospital. The paramedics tried to revive him to the hospital where his death has unfortunately been found, ” says David Pelletier, publicist for the SPVQ.
The circumstances of the incident are still unknown for now, but investigators are on the scene. The coroner’s Office has opened an investigation.
The lifesaving Society has identified, as of the date of 22 June 2020, 30 drownings on the entire territory of Quebec. 9 drowning more than at the same date in 2019. According to its figures, 14 % of drownings occur in swimming pools, public or private.