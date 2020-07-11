Drowning of two toddlers in backyard swimming pools
11 July 2020 14: 50
Drowning of two toddlers in backyard swimming pools
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — This is not one, but two toddlers who drowned in residential swimming pools Friday night, a few hours apart, in the regions of Lanaudière and Montérégie.
The most recent tragedy occurred, around 20: 45, Sorel-Tracy.
“The emergency services were called to the rue de Ramezay Sorel-Tracy after a toddler of 2 and a half years had been found under water in a swimming pool behind a private residence,” said the officer Anik Lamirande, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.
First responders performed cpr on the child, prior to transport to the hospital, where his death has been found.
Sad twist of fate : another child almost of the same age, was discovered in similar circumstances in the Lanaudière region.
The emergency services have been called to 18 h on the way Georges St-Paul, after a toddler of 2 years old had been found lifeless in the swimming pool-residential.
Once again, cpr was performed on the young victim, but in vain. His death was pronounced at the hospital.
The Sûreté du Québec is conducting two separate investigations to clarify the circumstances of these two tragedies.
As of the date of the 10 July, the lifesaving Society, there were 42 drowning in Quebec in 2020, which is 10 more than at this time last year.
Of course, the various episodes of heat wave in Québec, even before the official arrival of summer, have pushed the Québécois to take a refreshing dip in the swimming pools and natural water bodies, where adolescents and adults have also drowned.