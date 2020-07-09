Drug trafficking: a woman and a man arrested in Port-Daniel

July 9, 2020 13h48

Simon Carmichael

Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has intercepted two individuals who were transporting drugs for the purpose of trafficking, on Saturday night, in the sector of Port-Daniel, in the Gaspé peninsula. The police have seized more than 55 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

The vehicle was intercepted on route 132 in Port-Daniel to 3:45, 4 July. The two occupants, a 26 year old male from Port-Daniel and a woman of 33 years old from Varennes, were arrested for possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.

The investigation of the SQ seems to demonstrate that there are people coming from the Montreal area who had the intention to sell their drugs in the Gaspé peninsula. They were transported to the station to be interviewed and have subsequently been released with a promise to appear.

This is a public information which allowed the QS to trigger an investigation, leading to these arrests.

Five arrests for impaired driving

In recent weeks, police officers from the SQ of the post MRC Rocher-Percé have conducted numerous operations, including with respect to the driving while impaired.

Between 19 June and 1 July, five drivers were intercepted while they were impaired, of which 4 of them, by the drug.

