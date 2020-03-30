Drunk COP crashed into a tree and sent the passenger to the light. VIDEO
The state Bureau of investigation suspect handed the driver company of the escort service of the Main Directorate of Ukraine in Cherkasy region due to the fact that he caused on March 28, an accident that killed a man and injured a woman. A COP, while drunk, got behind the wheel and crashed into a tree. This was reported in the GBR.
– In the village Zaiachkivka Cherkasy region in the evening on March 28, a police officer driving a car “Daewoo” while driving on the rounded-off site of the street lost control and made out the road and rammed a tree. The car caught fire and was virtually destroyed. One of the passengers from the received traumas has died on the spot, another passenger and the driver with injuries was taken to hospital, – is spoken in the message.
By results of examination, which place was held by the investigators of the State Bureau of investigation, the driver of the car was in an alcohol intoxication. For violation of traffic rules, which entailed death of the victim police officer threatens from 3 till 8 years of imprisonment.
In Brovary, on 16 February, a drunk police officer hit two people on a pedestrian crossing. At the sight of a road sign and people crossing the road, the law-not even slowed down. According to eyewitnesses, the man behind the wheel of the Nissan, tried to flee the scene, but he blocked other drivers. In case of accident 31-year-old boy survived, but 28-year-old died without having waited arrival of physicians.