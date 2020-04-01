Drunk Mariupol decided that he had coronavirus and called for an ambulance,- PHOTO
Yesterday, March 31, to the line “103” called the drunk inhabitant of Mariupol and announced that he found a coronavirus. Doctors, the man explained that recently returned from abroad, coughs, has a high temperature and is afraid of infecting his family. The call was false.
As reported in the presss-service of the patrol police, rude behavior and swearing at the phone alerted doctors, so they called the patrol to help and went to the specified address. The doctors came into the room in hazmat suits.
Fortunately, the call was not confirmed, in the apartment at the address the man had never lived, and the inhabitants healthy.
Patrol police Donetsk region Mariupol urged not to panic and to take responsibility for his actions. If you need psychological help, contact us by phone.
097 4887626 or to psychologists Mariupol city center of social services: 098 0074875