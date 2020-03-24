Dua Lipa has been shot for Vogue and spoke about feminism

The heroine of the April cover story in Australian Vogue was Dua Lipa.

The cover face of the singer became a reason. So the journal maintains a star in anticipation of the release of her new album, which surely will be a success. At least now Lime can be called the Queen of the pop scene.

As a Royal singer is on the cover of gloss. The girl tried peach Valentino dress, adorned with innumerable ruffles, from the new spring / summer collection, and long gloves, which, judging by recent displays, will soon be worn by all.

A pop icon of Millennials told the magazine about his work. It turns out that the singer is very supportive of feminism.

“It’s important for me to show the unity between women. People have long pushed us to each other. It should not be”, — says the star.

Pacifist and peace Dua Lipa expresses through music.