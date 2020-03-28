Dua Lipa presented their new album
British singer Dua Lipa presented their new album, Future Nostalgia.
The singer spoke about the peculiarities of the new work in an interview with Apple Music.
The album consists of 11 songs.
The singer said that he wanted to do for the fans something reminiscent of childhood, so many of the songs are in the power of the 80s and disco.
“I remember listening to a song Moloko and Jamiroquai, which could dance at any time of the day or night. I wanted to recreate that feeling,” added Dua Lipa.
For the singer of the album Future Nostalgia was the second Studio work.