Dune: a retelling of a story more burning than ever, believes Denis Villeneuve
Denis Villeneuve directing Javier Bardem on the set of <em>Dune</em>.
14 April 2020 14h35
Updated at 23h53
Eric Moreault
The Sun
For Denis Villeneuve, the adaptation and the filming of Dune were “by far the most difficult thing that I have made to my life” — a confession which is significant from the director of Blade Runner, 2049. But the Québécois believes that the roman cult science-fiction-Frank Herbert’s akin to a real “prophecy” on the “overuse” of our planet. Where relevant, more current than ever, while the film is still on track for a release in December.
The filmmaker is 55 years of age, as well as some of the stars of the film, such as Timothy Chalamet, are committed to the magazine Vanity Fair, who took the opportunity to reveal more photos.
“No matter what you believe, the Earth is changing and we will have to adapt.” Dune, published in 1965, proved to be a metaphor “of the reality of the oil and of capitalism and of the exploitation — over exploitation — of the Earth. Nowadays, things are even worse. It is a story of initiation, but also a call to action for young people. “
Dune lingers in the fate of Paul Atréides (Chalamet), son of duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), whose family left the world ocean of Caladan for Arrakis, a dangerous mining planet. The Atréides oversee the extraction of a spice which is vital for the galaxy. They then become the target of House Harkonnen, clan rival brutal that wants to exploit this barren place.
Timothée Chalamet in the skin of Paul Atréides.
Warner Bros.
A summary pimping of a complex history deemed inadaptable (and source of inspiration for works as varied as Star Wars and The iron throne). The eccentric Alejandro Jodorowsky there was broken teeth in the 1970s and pursued this chimera almost his entire career. The famous David Lynch, yet subscribed to the bizarre, has not impressed big-world with his version of the messy 1984.
This is why Denis Villeneuve was required to turn his vision of the novel into two feature films. “I would not agree to it to make this adaptation of the book with only one movie,” explained Villeneuve in Vanity Fair. [This] world is too complex. It is a world that takes its power in the details.”
And that requires a constellation of interpreters — they are many now to want to play in front of the camera of the director ofFire.
In addition Chalamet, Isaac, and Ferguson, Dune account on a distribution of five stars among which we find Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Charlotte Rampling!” This book discusses politics, religion, ecology, spirituality — all with a lot of characters. It is for this reason, I believe, that it is so difficult. Honestly, this is by far the most difficult thing that I have made of my life,” he said.
For the moment, the cinema release is scheduled for 18 December.
