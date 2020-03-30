“Dupe” in the style of Luxe: the Koreans are preparing an analogue of the KIA Rio, which will break the “father” and its competitors – Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Rapid
“Salute, Vera!”, screaming fans of the Korean brand.
It is no secret that people need for budget, but reliable car, and we are not talking about LADA Granta sedan for 455 900 – 645?800 thousand rubles.
It became known yesterday that the Koreans are preparing an analogue of the KIA Rio, which will break the “father” and its competitors – Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Rapid in than analysts. KIA Soluto is a small size sedan, which was considered to be exclusive in China, but was soon directed to export.
In addition, the Vietnamese version is distinguished by the maximum configuration. The truth is in the basic equipment already there: led daytime running lights, spoiler small size on the roof of the trunk, fog lights, multiple airbags, air conditioning and a radio, and a Keyless entry system.
“Where in the LADA Grant have you seen this functionality and ISIN?”, asking motorists. According to them, “Dupe” in the style of Luxe from the Korean brand is much better than Russian “Pelvis” as the maximum configuration is equipped with: a cabin under the skin, rearview camera, Parktronic and multimedia system with a touchscreen.
However, the main “highlight” KIA Luxury Soluto is the smart key, which you can use to open the Luggage compartment and run the power unit. In General, the budget alternative to “KIA Rio” is set 1.4-liter engine capacity of 94 horsepower, and a 5-speed manual transmission or 4-speed “automatic”.
As for the price, “KIA Soluto” in the minimum configuration it is worth 399 million Dong, and this translated into rubles at the current exchange rate – 1.3 million rubles. In turn Deluxe – 1.5 million rubles, and Luxury – 1.6 million rubles.
In the end, it is important to add that at the moment Soluto KIA or Pegas as it is called in China, sold in South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, but unknown, will be a budget sedan in Russia or not.