The Argentine player Paulo Dybala and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo , both Juventus players, were denounced by the Turin health authorities for having left the team's isolation to join their respective teams.

Dybala , who is in Buenos Aires to play for Argentina tomorrow against Ecuador at the start of the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and Cristiano Ronaldo , summoned for the friendly match that Portugal will animate this afternoon with Spain , were two of the foreigners Juventus who left the hotel in Turin.

The Local Health Agency (ASL) reported Dybala and Ronaldo among other Juventus players to the Italian City Prosecutor's Office for having “violated the isolation” of the team in which at least two cases of Covid-19 had been detected, according to published today the Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Among other players who left the hotel to join their respective teams are the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur , who emerged from Boca Juniors, the Colombian Juan Cuadrado and the Brazilian Danilo.

Juventus has been in isolation since Saturday, when two staff members outside the team group were found to be positive and the denounced players are exposed to a fine, according to the ASL.