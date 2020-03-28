DZIDZIO admitted that he used the unconventional method of treatment
Urine therapy is a method of alternative medicine that involves application of urine for medicinal purposes.
While some consider this method unacceptable, while others claim that it is effective.
In the “Sravi way”, which airs on channel “Ukraine”, the singer DZIDZIO told me that one time urine therapy saved him from an illness.
In the autumn of 2019, the network blew up the video, which world-famous pop diva Madonna supposedly drinking their own urine. However, studies that have proven the healing properties of this technique, no. Moreover, doctors say that urine therapy can be harmful.
This method existed since ancient times, but of course now the official medicine is not recognized as a medical. There are no studies confirming its therapeutic effect. In the urine contains certain substances, some toxic, can be a poison to the body. The effect of urine therapy can be associated with the fact that people believe in this technique and triggered the placebo effect, noted therapist Maria Krapivner in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
Stars of the Ukrainian show-business relate differently to such treatment. For example, Arsen Mirzoyan – totally against Viktor Pavlik and Jerry Heil allowed the technique, though they have not tried.
But mega DZIDZIO, according to him, urinotherapy ever saved from disease.
It was in childhood. I have had a sore throat and nothing helped. I was supposed to speak and didn’t know what to do. Have tried all the plates, tablets, all to no avail. And it somehow helped – I swear! Maybe it was the last chance.
Perhaps many people stop me to kiss, but then it worked. So I’m not worried, amazed recognition in the program DZIDZIO “Sravi way”.