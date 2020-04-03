Eating in company makes me eat less but more often
Scientists from the University of Tokyo conducted a study which revealed that eating in company, reduce the serving size, but increases the frequency of reception. These results they shared in the journal Royal Society Open Science.
Data were obtained in the experiment with potato chips. For volunteers we developed two scenarios. The man was eating alone or sitting across from another person. The portions of chips among the participants were the same.
Scientists found that volunteers, who are in a couple, eating less but more often. But in the end they used the same number of chips as the volunteers single. The only change is the way of eating.
Scientists suggest that this feature got the people from their ancestors. Wild animals tend to have smaller portions, but more often when they are in the group.