Economical mother = approximate child: Angelina Jolie demonstrated the method of education “without candy”
Similar methods are also Alla Pugacheva, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.
Now the actress Angelina Jolie raised the issue of spoiled children today. Indeed, contrary to popular notions of unconditional love to the child on the other side of the scale is always weakness and inability to adapt to complex, changing world.
To support six children in “good shape” and to remind you how harsh the world is, Jolie does not spoil the offspring expensive gifts. Purchase – Yes, support in study, sport, or hobby, Yes, but excessive “bling” is not. She also stressed that in life all you need to achieve on their own, or at least be prepared for this. No “elite” kids parties or similar no, all Mature, but not sparingly.
Thus, even before the quarantine, the actress once again noticed in an ordinary grocery store, however, Jolie also visited the ware and grocery markets. At first glance – a strange approach to life for the rich, but not so thinks Jolie. The actress believes that children with age, they themselves will learn to find their own “perfect world”, and while they are supervised by an adult – will learn not only knowledge, but also the durability. Including to learn from the mistakes of others that put comfort above all else.
Economical mother = approximate child support fans. However, most importantly, in this expression the word “economical” that does not mean terse, but rather measured in desires. The method of education “without candy” also showed other stars. Apparently, the reception is really working… and relevant.