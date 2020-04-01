Economy Ministry creates working group for the implementation of the law on land market
The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine creates working group for the implementation of the law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on the circulation of lands of agricultural purpose”.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of economy.
“We are beginning consultations with farmers and set up a special working group on the implementation of this law”, – stated in the message.
The Ministry stressed that the law defines the key parameters of the functioning of the land market. So, it is assumed a phased introduction of the turnover of lands of agricultural purpose: July 1, 2021 to January 1, 2024 buyers of agricultural land can be only physical persons – citizens of Ukraine; from 1 January 2024 buyers can also be a legal entity. Until January 1, 2024 for the citizens will be limited to the acquisition of title to land plots of agricultural purpose with a total area of 100 hectares. this limit does not apply to land acquired in the property of a citizen before the entry into force of the law.
It is noted that a prohibition on the sale of agricultural lands of state and communal property, they will remain the country’s strategic reserve.
“Now our main task is to prepare for the opening of a land market and create all necessary conditions in order that the farmer had access to credit resources, to prevent raids and to establish such rules, which would allow to create new jobs on the land and develop the agricultural sector”, – said the Minister of economy, agriculture and trade Ihor Petrashko.
As reported, on the night of March 31 the Verkhovna Rada at the extraordinary session adopted the law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on the circulation of lands of agricultural purpose”. The decision was supported by 259 people’s deputies.
In the first reading the Parliament adopted the corresponding bill number 2178-10 6 February 2020.