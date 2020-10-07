The businessman in an interview with LA NACIÓN expressed his opinion on the situation in Argentina and added that “the need and agenda of the vice president for the judicial issue leads to a crisis of powers that does the country badly.”

In an interview Eduardo Costantini pointed out that the country is in an unprecedented moment in which “it cannot continue to live as it does because the economic model is exhausted ” and added that “the million dollar question” is whether it is going to continue “stumbling or whether this failure will lead to political change. “

The businessman and founder of Consultatio and Nordelta, spoke with LA NACION: “Surely it looks like previous crises, but what is new is that the government coalition has different interests . The need and agenda of the vice president for the judicial issue It leads to a crisis of powers that hurts the country, adds uncertainty, damages predictability, the economy and the social, and there is also the spice of the pandemic that is unique. We cannot compare. “

“In China , education is rewarded. The boys are under pressure and study too much, but the culture is one of savings, work, investment and education, while in Argentina we are a society of subsidies, spending, consumption, non-compliance, low investment and poor people with unmet needs “, he listed.

“With this crisis or the country goes more to the center left with more regulations and more to live than ours or more towards the center right with an economic plan that puts order in the economy, takes care of expenses and with a coherent fiscal policy, But Argentina cannot continue to live as it does. The model is exhausted. The million dollar question is whether we are going to stumble or if this failure will lead to political change. I am 74 years old and I never saw it, “he added. .

Asked about the reasons that lead him to do business in the country, Costantini said that it is part of a personal conviction and argued that his products are also aimed at a public that can pay for them.

“I am Argentine, I was born in my country and since my 20 years I have followed the crises and the cycles. In the last 20 years it has become complicated because the State has grown and the tax pressure has grown, but we are in a segment in which people can pay. While there is part of the population that does not have access to education, housing and health, there are segments that do have access that save in dollars, “he explained.

In addition, projects such as Nordelta or Puertos , in Escobar, are ventures that have been developing and perfecting for decades. “We are riding the crises, it is something vocational. We have projects for 40, 50 years that are being perfected over the decades. We cannot leave Nordelta and neither can Puertos, which is a younger city. We are here to stay. But within these times we receive slaps, “he exemplified.

Finally, he referred to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic in the residential and office real estate market and how his companies seek to interpret the new demands. “We are going to try to learn from the speed of change that we are all witnessing and see how our projects have to transform and adapt. We are always thinking about proposals for companies and families. That is the most beautiful part, which is the part of creativity. This is done with a team: doing surveys with sociologists, urban planners, communicators and internal mayors. There is always room to create, “he closed. Source: THE NATION