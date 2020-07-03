Educators in child care services no longer want to mask mandatory
At the present time, the educators in early childhood Centres and in charge of care services in family environment are required to wear protective gear against the coronavirus virtually all the time — a face shield or goggles and a mask.
2 July 2020 16: 37
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — While the port of the cover face will soon become mandatory in public transport, education, childcare services ask not to be obliged to wear it constantly at work.
In an interview Thursday, Valérie Grenon, president of the Federation, stakeholders in early childhood (FIPEQ), affiliated to the CSQ, was of the view that these means of protection should be recommended, but not mandatory.
“There is a great part of the day where you could remove the material. We request that this is only recommended, not mandatory. It has members who want to put in any time, it is necessary to respect it. But others do not want for eight full hours,” says Mrs. Grenon.
She alleged that this affects the communication with the children, sometimes cause nausea and dizziness to some educators, in addition to impair their vision, since the face shield will sometimes fog.
“Pediatricians say it : the child learns emotions through the faces, and he learns how to place his mouth to make sounds,” said Mrs. Grenon.
It concedes that the educators are required to wear the equipment in some circumstances — a change of layer, for example. But the educators do not want to be required to wear the equipment at all times.
An educator that would not be his protective equipment would be subject to a fine, reports the FIPEQ.
Ms. Grenon recalls that the authorities déconfinent bars, water parks, restaurants. It therefore appears paradoxical that the services of custody, which are always the same children, are required to continuously wear personal protective equipment to their educators.
The trade union leader reminded that the ministry of Education has introduced the concept of bubbles in the schools, and this also applies to day care services. Thus, the children are gathered in small sub-groups, so they are even less mobile within the care service.
“These are the same children with the same educator” ; so we can’t compare with the passengers of a subway or a bus, she argues.
The FIPEQ application, therefore easing the rules, both at the ministry of the Family, the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace.
She wished, however, to ensure that the department continues to make available the protective equipment, since it must be accessible, as needed.