Eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Outaouais region
Share
May 12, 2020 13h55
Updated at 15: 07
Share
Eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Outaouais region
Justine Mercier
The Right
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Ottawa. This brings to 354 the number of people who have been infected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nearly 60% of the 354 people of the Outaouais who contracted the COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis, are now cured.
At the provincial level, officials reported Tuesday, 756 new cases, for a total of 39 225.
There is now 3131 deaths caused by the COVID-19 in Quebec, or 118 more than what had been reported Monday. None of these new deaths did not occur in the Outaouais region, where the pandemic has been eight victims so far.
The update of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) shows that the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull welcomed Tuesday the 11 patients, three more than the day before. One of these patients is the intensive care unit.
The balance of the number of employees in the CISSSO having contracted the COVID-19 is increased to 67, three more than Monday.
The Outaouais region is the fourth region the least affected in Quebec in terms of the number of confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants.