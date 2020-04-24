Eight new cases of COVID-19 in employees of the CISSSO
April 23, 2020 13h36
Updated at 22h52
Justine Mercier
The Right
The ten new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in the Outaouais region, eight are employees of the health network.
There are now 30 employees of the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) infected by the new coronavirus. Compared to the 22 cases reported Wednesday, there is a 36% increase in the number of workers of the organisation who contracted the COVID-19.
A spokesman for the organization said that the eight employees who come to get their diagnosis do not work in the same place and that it is not an outbreak, but rather of “earnings” within various facilities.
For the region as a whole, the addition of ten cases of COVID-19 brings the total to 229 since the start of the pandemic. The CISSSO indicates that in 128 cases, patients are “recovered”.
The balance sheet is stable from the side of the designated centre COVID-19 arranged at the Hospital of Hull, where two of the eight patients who are in need of intensive care.
Outbreaks are still ongoing in two accommodation centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) of the Outaouais region. Saint-André-Avellin, the situation is stable at the CHSLD La Petite-Nation, with seven cases diagnosed. On the side of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond (formerly called the Home of Happiness), in Gatineau, the CISSSO reports two new cases, for a total of 11 residents with.
An analysis laboratory for testing
The CISSSO indicated by way of a press release that the area has, since Tuesday, its own laboratory for analysing the screening tests of the COVID-19. Located at the Hospital of the Gatineau, “this one does, for the moment, a dozen analyses per day, but following the arrival of a new piece of equipment planned in the near future, the laboratory’s capacity will be increased”.
The statement said that the medical technologists follow currently training to use the new device. “During this period, the specimens that we are not able to be analyzed are sent to the designated laboratories in the province so as not to cause delays in receiving results”, indicates the CISSSO.
For Quebec as a whole, 873 new cases were reported Thursday. There are now 21 838 people who had contracted the new coronavirus in the province.
The COVID-19 was a single victim in the Outaouais until now, a death that occurred last week. At the provincial level, 109 new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 1243 victims.
The prime minister François Legault has mentioned in her press briefing that 97% of these victims of the COVID-19 were aged 60 years and over.