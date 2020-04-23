Eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé and Îles
April 22, 2020 18: 14
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
MARIA – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on this territory, bringing the total to 146 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Four of these cases are brought to the sheet of the IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond, for a total of 19 in this cluster epidemiologically.
A health worker has also been infected, bringing the total to 32 for this domain. The other three new cases reported Wednesday are under investigation and the public health Branch does not connect to any cluster, known for the moment. Five more people are reported cured by the coronavirus in the region, bringing the total to 41.
There has been no hospitalization and no deaths in the past 24 hours. The Baie-des-Chaleurs has a total of 107 cases of infection, the MRC du Rocher-Percé, 22 and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, nine. The MRC of Haute-Gaspésie and Côte-de-Gaspé fewer than five cases.
On the other hand, the integrated Center of Health and social services of the Gaspésie announcement that the emergency hospital of Maria, Chandler, Gaspé and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts are now designated clinics evaluation of COVID-19, to protect the public by reducing the risk of spread of the virus among symptomatic persons and asymptomatic.
Gespeg at a disadvantage, according to the head
In addition, the chief of the Micmacs of Gespeg, Terry Shaw, deplores the refusal suffered by its council in a request to the federal government for her community to obtain better financing to meet its responsibilities in the margin of the pandemic COVID-19.
Chief Shaw argues that Gespeg has received less money than other aboriginal communities because it does not have a territorial base, or a reserve. The 1500 members of Gespeg are scattered in the area of the town of Gaspé and elsewhere in Quebec in equal proportion.
“We receive a subsidy minimal, but in order to maintain our services, we need to exploit our natural resources, such as fisheries, forest, tourism. The fisheries, it is our cash cow, but there’s a delay and much uncertainty about what will happen this year. At the same time, we have more responsibilities, to ensure that our staff is in the home, then hire the expertise to meet our members, mostly seniors, who have questions, concerns about the pandemic, ” says chef Shaw.
Gespeg has received $ 50,000 from Ottawa as financial support to adapt to the disadvantages of the pandemic. “It was a reasonable request for financial support of 150 000 and it has been refused,” says Terry Shaw.
In the past year, the commercial fisheries have reported nearly $ 4 million of income in Gespeg, and it is accepted that this will be much less this year.
Gespeg enjoys the strong support of Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First nations Quebec-Labrador. “The prime minister (Justin Trudeau) and his government say that there is no relationship more important than with Aboriginal people. The treatment of the members of the Gespeg and its local authorities does certainly not test when the existence of a reserve land, seems to be the basis for decision-making to respond to urgent needs in the event of a severe pandemic, where lives may be at stake,” growls he.